Excel Dryer pioneers blueprint for healthy and sustainable workplaces of the future

Guided by the WELL Building Standard® as a principal framework, the renovation serves as a case study showcasing Excel's commitment to integrating the latest and most effective products in support of occupant well-being, productivity and environmental sustainability. This initiative aims to inspire and educate not just architects, designers and the construction community, but also owners and facility managers, offering insights into the practical application of sustainability and health-focused principles in commercial interiors and demonstrating Excel Dryer's leading role in the movement toward more responsible workplace design.

William Gagnon, COO of Excel Dryer, said, "Our vision was clear from the start—to craft the most beautiful, healthy and sustainable workplace imaginable. We are thrilled with the results and proud of how our own latest product solutions were a perfect fit for this lofty goal."

Katherine Brekka, senior associate/sustainability practice leader at Fennick McCredie Architecture, praised the initiative: "Being a part of this groundbreaking project was an extraordinary experience. The innovative blend of space, beauty and wellness achieved is something I'm incredibly proud of. It represents a forward-thinking approach to workplace design that I was thrilled to contribute to, and see come to life."

The Architectural Record's CEU course provides a focused overview on the intersection of modern design, health standards and sustainability in commercial architecture. It provides information on the multiple innovative products used to achieve WELL certification, including what points they qualify for as well as LEED credits including the D|13 Sink System featuring the XLERATORsync® Hand Dryer, in earning WELL points and LEED credits. This curriculum explores the evolution of hygiene and sustainability post-pandemic, highlighting the importance of touchless technologies in public restrooms to prevent illness. Ultimately, the course showcases how integrated design solutions can promote health, efficiency and environmental stewardship in commercial spaces.

