How important are clean restrooms to you? New global survey shares Post Pandemic Perceptions of Commercial Restrooms

Excel Dryer, Inc., and MetrixLab study shows customers may not return if restrooms are dirty

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass., Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- The pandemic changed the world forever. While wearing masks and social distancing are now optional, one critical habit remains: proper handwashing, which includes thorough drying. People are washing their hands at an unprecedented rate, and that puts the restroom experience under more intense scrutiny than ever before.

"The pandemic reminded the world of the importance of proper hand hygiene." William Gagnon, COO, Excel Dryer Post this Excel Global Survey Graphic

"Washing your hands has always been important, as shown by the CDC mantra, 'Clean hands save lives.'" said William Gagnon, COO, Excel Dryer. "The pandemic reminded the world of the importance of proper hand hygiene. There is also a keen focus on restrooms and how a person's experience in them can directly affect a company's reputation and its bottom line."

This is why Excel Dryer, Inc., a leader in touchless hand drying technology, combined forces with MetrixLab, a renowned, worldwide market research firm, to conduct a comprehensive, first-of-its-kind global survey called Post Pandemic Perceptions of Commercial Restrooms. The goal was to find out how architects, design professionals, business owners, facility managers and consumers feel about commercial restrooms in the post-pandemic world. The survey engaged more than 4,000 participants in the United States, Europe and Asia, aiming to capture shifts in perception and preferences regarding commercial restrooms.

No matter who you are or where you live, the results were clear:

The number one concern—across all demographics and locations—is cleanliness and hygiene. 100% agree—a dirty restroom reflects poorly on the establishment. In fact, 80% of those surveyed said they would not, or might not, return to a restaurant with a dirty restroom. The number one contributing factor to a dirty restroom is paper towels on the floor or overflowing trash cans.

Consumers agree a dirty restroom reflects poor management, while architects, restaurant owners and facility managers around the world find the cleanliness of a commercial restroom reflects the extent to which a business values its customers and employees.

"Excel Dryer's complete line of touchless, high-efficiency hand dryers addresses the very problem this survey highlights: when people see paper towels on a restroom floor, it looks dirty and 'feels' dirty. Our hand dryers are not only more hygienic, they also help facilities save time, money and the environment," said Gagnon. "If you're still using paper towels, this survey shows it's time to make a change."

To view the complete global survey results, visit go.exceldryer.com/surveys. Watch the video here: go.exceldryer.com/surveys-video.

About Excel Dryer, Inc.

Excel Dryer has been manufacturing and developing hygienic hand drying solutions that are cost-effective and sustainable for more than 50 years. The family-owned and -operated company revolutionized the industry with the invention of the XLERATOR® Hand Dryer that set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. Excel Dryer prides itself on offering the best customer service and making touchless, economical and renewable products people can depend on. Available for distribution worldwide, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives who work with distributors globally. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.com.

SOURCE Excel Dryer

Christina Hager, 413-787-1133, [email protected]