Europe's Cleanest Airport features XLERATOR® Hand Dryers

When Istanbul Grand Airport (iGA) was looking to create a smooth, safe travel experience for passengers, facility managers knew the XLERATOR® Hand Dryer with Electrostatic HEPA (eHEPA®) Filtration would provide the solution. Putting convenience and cleanliness first has earned the premier global transfer hub and aviation center multiple accolades. The International Airports Council gave it an award for being "Europe's Cleanest Airport" and last year, Travel & Leisure magazine readers ranked it the "World's Best Airport."

iGA Cleaning Operations Manager Hüseyin Eryiğit believes it's a team effort. "Being the best is possible by working with the best," he said.

Since the XLERATOR's HEPA filtration is proven to remove 99.999 percent of viruses and 99.97 percent of bacteria from the airstream at 0.3 microns, the hand dryer ensures a hygienic experience for the 76 million passengers traveling through the airport's gates annually. It also provides a way to streamline restroom traffic and cut costs. Installing paper towel dispensers in restrooms, keeping them regularly stocked and cleaning paper towel waste carries a huge price tag. In fact, the touchless high-speed dryer offers savings of as much as 95 percent compared to paper towels.

"We're proud to be on this journey with Istanbul Grand Airport," said Josh Griffing, Excel Dryer director of marketing & international sales. "It's a world class facility, and with that many people passing through, the convenience and efficiency the XLERATOR offers is critical."

