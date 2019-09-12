Evo Car Share offers free metered parking - a first in Vancouver

The addition of 10,077 metered parking options boosts mobility, convenience and affordability for Evo Members beyond the hundreds of reserved parking spaces already available to them across the Lower Mainland. Members can choose to end their trip by parking at an Evo-reserved parking spot or at an open metered space at no extra charge to them.

"We're passionate about making Evo's car share experience the very best it can be," says Tai Silvey, VP of Evo Car Share. "Our Members always appreciate access to free, convenient parking options. As a locally-owned car share service, we worked closely with the City of Vancouver to make this happen."

Evo, created by BCAA, has a fleet of over 1,500 hybrid vehicles all equipped with bike/ski racks in several Lower Mainland communities including Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster. Currently, the free metered parking pilot for Evo cars is only available in the City of Vancouver and does not including parking at meters with "no stopping" rules.

About Evo

Evo Car Share is British Columbia's only pick-up and drop-off anywhere car sharing service to offer a full fleet of four-door, hybrid vehicles with room for five passengers, cargo space and ski/bike racks. Created by BCAA, Evo aims to meet the changing mobility needs of British Columbians, whether or not they own a car. Learn more at evo.ca.

About BCAA

The most trusted organization in British Columbia by its Members, BCAA serves 1 in 3 B.C. households with industry-leading products including home, car and travel insurance, roadside assistance, Evo Car Share and full automotive services at BCAA's Auto Service Centres. BCAA has a long history focused on keeping kids safe on the road and at play through community programs such as its School Safety Patrol, Child Passenger Safety and BCAA Play Here. Please visit bcaa.com.

