Evo Car Share launches new round trip service at Nanaimo Hullo Ferry Terminal

BURNABY, BC, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Evo Car Share, created by BCAA, has launched a new Evo Return round-trip car share service at the Nanaimo Hullo ferry terminal.

A new Evo Return round-trip car share service is now available at the Nanaimo Hullo ferry terminal, making it easier for people to get around. (CNW Group/British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA))

Whether travelling for business or pleasure, those heading to Vancouver Island can use the Evo app to reserve an Evo Return up to 30 days ahead for a guaranteed Evo at the Nanaimo Hullo terminal when they arrive. Book an hour or longer at Evo's usual all-inclusive rates and pick up and drop off in designated parking spots at the Nanaimo Hullo terminal. Two Evo Returns are already on site and bookable, with the possibility for Evo to add more based on popularity.

For Hullo passengers looking for an active way to get around Nanaimo, a second BCAA service – Evolve E-Bike Share – is also available through the Evo app and has just launched in Nanaimo with 16 parking zones around the city. Locate an available Evolve e-bike, unlock it by scanning the bike's QR code, wear a helmet (available in each Evolve E-Bike basket), and start riding. Riders can pay per minute ($0.35) or hour ($12.99) or opt for a monthly subscription ($9.99/mo) for a $0.10 per minute rate.

"We're always looking for new ways for Evo to help people get around easier and open up the possibility of new adventures," says Amitis Khorsandi, Director, Evo Car Share. "Hullo is a fast and super convenient way to get from downtown Vancouver to Nanaimo and since it's car free, Evo Return and Evolve E-Bikes can help those who need a vehicle or want to explore by e-bike when they arrive. Access to beautiful hikes and beaches is so important, particularly for travellers without a vehicle."

"We're thrilled to team up with Evo and introduce their Car Share service to our passengers visiting the Island. It's another positive step towards our goal of creating better connectivity and transportation options for people traveling between Vancouver and Nanaimo," says Alastair Caddick, CEO of Hullo. Evo has also just relaunched its Evo Extras program. In addition to perks and discounts at Evo Extras partners, Evo members now earn points on every trip to redeem for free drive time. Visit evo.ca/evo-extras for details.

About Evo Car Share

One of the largest car sharing services in North America, Evo Car Share, created by BCAA, offers a drop off and pick up anywhere in the home zone service for those who don't own a vehicle or are looking for mobility options. Eco friendly, Evos are hybrids with a few electric cars in the fleet. Evo has more than 2,000 Evos in its fleet and hundreds of thousands of members taking thousands of trips a day. Evo offers home zones in Vancouver, Victoria and Burnaby as well as a round-trip drop off and pick up in the same location service in Surrey, BC and now at the Hullo Nanaimo ferry terminal. For more information visit Evo.ca.

About Evolve E-Bike and E-Scooter Share

Evolve is a turnkey, zero-emission micro mobility share program that offers e-bike and e-scooter share services in British Columbia. Created by BCAA and operating alongside Evo Car Share, Evolve is operating public e-bike share programs at Whistler, SFU Burnaby and Nanaimo, and is expected to launch in more Vancouver Island locations this summer. Evolve is also available to private businesses in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and Whistler. Businesses, organizations, or municipalities interested in learning more about Evolve E-Bike and E-Scooter Share can reach out to evo.ca/evolve.

