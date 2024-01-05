Evo Car Share expands Vancouver Home Zone to Burnaby

BURNABY, BC, Jan. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Evo Car Share members can now benefit from an expanded Metro Vancouver Home Zone, including Burnaby Heights, Willingdon Heights and Metrotown.

Starting today, the expansion allows members to further use Evo's flexible and environmentally friendly car sharing services in those areas, through street parking in residential areas and free metered parking. This provides even more options for Burnaby residents, who have had access to designated parking spots at BCIT, Metrotown and Brentwood.

Along with the expanded Home Zone, members will enjoy all the usual Evo perks with plenty of vehicles available. The Evo fleet currently has 2,300 cars, including 160 cars added over the past several months, and more Evos are planned for the spring to keep up with demand. As with all Evo Car Share memberships, gas, insurance, and vehicle maintenance are included.

The expanded Metro Vancouver Home Zone was made possible by Burnaby City Council's decision in November of last year to allow car sharing throughout the city.

"We are thrilled to announce this expansion into Burnaby that will provide another option for people to get where they need to go," said Amitis Khorsandi, Director of Evo Car Share. "Here at Evo, we are proud to grow our services that so many rely on every day."

To celebrate this exciting expansion, Evo is offering free memberships and driving minutes to all Burnaby residents, and existing Members can get a $25 credit by referring friends and family.

About Evo Car Share

One of the largest car sharing services in North America, Evo Car Share, created by BCAA, offers drop off and pick up anywhere in the Home Zone for those who don't own a vehicle or are looking for mobility options. Eco friendly, Evos are hybrids with a few electric cars in the fleet. Evo has more than 2,300 vehicles in its fleet, and hundreds of thousands of members taking thousands of trips a day. Evo has home zones in Vancouver, Victoria, and Burnaby as well as a round-trip drop off and pick up in the same location service in Surrey B.C. For more information visit Evo.ca.

For further information: Sara Holland, Senior Manager, Communications, BCCA & Evo Car Share, 778-874-4046, [email protected]