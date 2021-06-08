Evo Car Share coming to Victoria this summer - Advance sign-up opens today

How it works

Members use a smartphone app or tap a membership card for quick access to Evo's shared fleet of vehicles based on the driving time they need – per minute, hour or day – instead of paying out of pocket for the costs of car ownership including gas, parking, insurance and vehicle maintenance.

Evo in Victoria

Starting with 80 of the latest Toyota Prius low-emission hybrids, Evo Members in Victoria will be able to pick up and drop off an Evo anywhere within a 20-square km downtown home zone, or at a special satellite zone at Camosun College's Lansdowne campus – with Evo exploring other potential campuses to add. Evo will replicate its successful Vancouver service, offering designated free parkade spots, street parking in residential areas, as well as free metered parking.

With its full fleet of four-door hybrid cars with room for five passengers, cargo space and bike racks, Evo is designed as a convenient, flexible and sustainable option, to give Victorians another way to get where they need to go, and as travel restrictions ease, to explore more of what the city and further afield has to offer, with special rates for longer trips.

Evo's parent, BCAA, was founded in Victoria 115 years ago by a group of early motoring enthusiasts and car owners. It has maintained deep connections with the community ever since, serving Victorians with Roadside Assistance and an evolving range of mobility, membership and insurance services, including in person at its Hillside service location and most recently, at its BCAA Auto Service Centre on Bay Street.

Dave Wharf, Evo's Senior Manager of Business Operations, grew up in Victoria and is confident that locals will embrace what Evo Car Share offers. "There's something special about Victoria living and lifestyle. We're excited to add a new, convenient choice for Victorians looking for ways to get around town. Thanks to everyone who's been asking us to bring Evo here – we can't wait!"

Car sharing is proving to be a popular choice for convenience, cost and the environment. "Data shows that every Evo removes an average of nine personal vehicles from the road," says Wharf. Learning from its six years of successful operations in Vancouver and surrounding communities, Evo believes that many Victorians will choose car sharing to stay mobile without owning a car or needing a second car. "It's all about providing choices," says Wharf. "Our members typically mix Evo with public transit and more active options such as walking and biking to get around efficiently." Evo supports public transportation by providing a way for users to connect to transit hubs and services, while its roof racks allow Evo users to take their bikes with them.

"It's great to see more car sharing coming to Victoria," said City of Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps. "We know our residents are sustainably minded and eager to find solutions that can mitigate the climate crisis. Any options that can provide alternatives to car ownership are a win for the community."

Advance sign-up now open

While Evo will launch its Victoria car share service on August 1, Evo encourages Victorians to sign up as soon as possible for special incentives including Free Membership + 100 free driving minutes.

Evo Car Share is open to everyone with a drivers' license. BCAA Members always receive free Evo registration ($35 CAD value) and a 10% usage credit. For more details, to learn how Evo works and to sign up, visit evo.ca/Victoria.

SOURCE British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA)

For further information: or to set up an interview, please contact: Mellisa Morphy, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, 250-371-7343, [email protected]

Related Links

www.bcaa.com

