Evo Car Share Announces Expansion

250 more Evos coming with potential for more

BURNABY, BC, Feb. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Evo Car Share, created by BCAA, will keep more Metro Vancouverites mobile, announcing 250 more Evos will hit the roads this spring with the potential for further expansion.

"Evo is a local company dedicated to this region and we're here to stay," says Tai Silvey, VP Evo Car Share. As Evo looks ahead and becomes the only one-way car share in the area from the end of February, Silvey says, "Evo is stepping up – we're investing significantly and doing everything possible to get more Evos on the road and keep expanding to meet growing demand."

The 250 new hybrid cars will arrive in April. Technology and systems enhancements to help more people book smoothly during peak times is coming in the weeks ahead. Silvey aims to expand Evo's fleet again this summer and confirms he's discussing policy adjustments with the City of Vancouver to support continued expansion.

Evo Car Share launched almost five years ago, and the 250 new cars will take its 100 per cent hybrid fleet of Evos to 1,750. Evo Car Share has decreased the number of privately-owned cars on Vancouver's roads significantly over the last four years and continued expansion will accelerate this reduction. Evo's current 1,500 Toyota Prius Hybrids typically complete over 10,000 trips per a day. Evo's total fleet has replaced approximately 13,500 privately owned vehicles helping to drive a reduction in vehicle kilometers travelled by over 19,000 kms per vehicle annually.

Evo members can use the service and pick up or drop off anywhere in the Evo home zone covering areas around Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster and satellites serving UBC, Cap U, SFU and Grouse Mountain.

About Evo

Created by BCAA, Evo Car Share is B.C.'s primary pick-up and drop-off anywhere car sharing service and offers a full fleet of four-door, hybrid vehicles with room for five passengers, cargo space and ski/bike racks. Evo aims to meet the changing mobility needs of British Columbians, whether or not they own a car. Learn more at evo.ca

About BCAA

The most trusted organization in British Columbia by its Members, BCAA serves 1 in 3 B.C. households with industry-leading products including home, car and travel insurance, roadside assistance, Evo Car Share and full automotive services at BCAA's Auto Service Centres across the province. BCAA has a long history focused on keeping kids safe on the road and at play through community programs such as its School Safety Patrol, Child Passenger Safety and BCAA Play Here. Learn more at bcaa.com.

