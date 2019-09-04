EVENT CANCELLED - Media Advisory - Minister Rodriguez to Make an Announcement About the Théâtre du Nouveau Monde

Please note that this event has been cancelled

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, will make an announcement on Wednesday at the Théâtre du Nouveau Monde.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Wednesday, September 4, 2019

TIME:

10:00 a.m.

PLACE:

Théâtre du Nouveau Monde

84 Sainte-Catherine Street West

Montréal, Quebec

