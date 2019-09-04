EVENT CANCELLED - Media Advisory - Minister Rodriguez to Make an Announcement About the Théâtre du Nouveau Monde

Sep 04, 2019, 09:53 ET
Please note that this event has been cancelled
MONTRÉAL, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, will make an announcement on Wednesday at the Théâtre du Nouveau Monde.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
DATE:
Wednesday, September 4, 2019
TIME:
10:00 a.m.
PLACE:
Théâtre du Nouveau Monde
84 Sainte-Catherine Street West
Montréal, Quebec
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca
