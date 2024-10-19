EVAS Air workers prepare for strike action

GANDER, NL, Oct. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Pilots at the Gander, Nfld.-based Exploits Valley Air Services (EVAS) served a 72-hour strike notice to their employer last night, Oct. 18.

The unit will go on strike on Oct. 22 at 12:01 a.m. if a settlement isn't reached.

The 18 members, who work as captains and first officers, are represented by Unifor Local 2002.

The members are seeking improvements on wages, working conditions, work-life balance and contracting language.

EVAS is a small airline that transports cargo and helps with evacuations (medevac).

