Evacuation of Port-Cartier Institution

PORT-CARTIER, QC, June 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Given the intensification of forest fires in the City of Port-Cartier, in Quebec, an evacuation order was issued on Friday June 21, which included the area in which Port-Cartier Institution is located.

Inmates were successfully moved from the affected area to other secure federal correctional facilities.

To carry out the evacuation, we put measures in place, together with our partners, to maintain the safety and security of our staff, the public, and the offenders in our care and custody.

Victim notification has occurred, based on the notification preferences that they provided to the Correctional Service of Canada.

The institution is currently closed for visits, including volunteers, contractors or other personnel. We will provide updates on our social media channels.

This emergency situation continues to evolve. We will continue to communicate with our staff, and to work with all of our partners, including the City of Port-Cartier and public safety partners. This will include working on when it may be possible to re-open the institution.

Our thoughts are with those affected by this situation across many of our communities. The safety of our staff, inmates and the public will continue to remain our top priority.

Quote

"I would like to extend my gratitude to all of our staff and partners who worked tirelessly to plan and successfully execute this complex operation in an evolving wildfire situation. I appreciate the efforts of so many who pulled together to make this happen, while keeping safety and security top of mind."

- Anne Kelly, Commissioner, Correctional Service of Canada

Quick Fact

Port-Cartier Institution, a stand-alone maximum-security institution located in Port-Cartier, Quebec , with a current inmate count of 225.

Follow the Correctional Service of Canada on Twitter ( @CSC_SCC_en ) and Facebook ( www.facebook.com/CorrectionalServices ).

For more information, please visit the website Correctional Service Canada - Canada.ca.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada

Contact, Media relations, [email protected], 613-992-7711