Eugeria signs exclusive Canadian distribution agreement for Tover products

The Quebec company allows people with cognitive impairments such as Alzheimer's to have access to the renowned Tovertafel care tool

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Eugeria is proud to announce the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement for Tover products in Canada, including the renowned Tovertafel. The first units of Tovertafel, an innovative care tool adapted to the cognitive situation of people with Dementia including Alzheimer's disease , will soon be delivered to two CIUSSS on the Island of Montreal. Tovertafel is a care tool that stimulates people living with cognitive impairments and encourages them to be more active in order to improve their quality of life. Tovertafel has been developed and successfully tested in Europe. It contributes to:

break apathy;

increase the level of physical activity;

reduce negative emotions and increase positive ones;

reduce restless and tense behaviors;

increase social activity.

"We are very proud of this agreement with the manufacturer of Tovertafel since it allows us to fulfill the mission we gave ourselves when founding Eugeria, which is to innovate to improve the quality of life of seniors and caregivers", said Valérie Larochelle, co-founder and CEO of Eugeria.

The Tovertafel is a care tool consisting of a high-quality projector, infrared sensors, a speaker, and a processor with which interactive games are projected on a table. These interactive light projections stimulate different areas of the brain and go far beyond wonder and fun.

"Aging well is not just about medicine, but everything that influences a person's well-being on a daily basis. I am convinced that the arrival of Tovertafel in the living environments of people with Alzheimer's disease or related impairments will have a beneficial effect on their quality of life", said Quoc Dinh Nguyen, geriatrician at the CHUM, co-founder and medical expert of Eugeria.

In the coming weeks, several establishments in Canada including residences of the CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, Alberta and British Columbia will benefit from Tovertafel.

About Eugeria

Founded in 2018 in Montreal, Eugeria is the centralized reference for finding concrete and useful solutions for older Canadians with loss of autonomy and those with Alzheimer's disease or another cognitive impairment. Its mission is to innovate to improve the quality of life of seniors and caregivers. The Eugeria teams are trained to advise on the various loss of autonomy of seniors and more specifically cognitive losses. For more information: www.eugeria.ca

SOURCE Eugeria

For further information: Source: Stephany Brown, Vice President business development and Marketing, Eugeria, [email protected], 1-855-554-3742; For information and interviews: Jean-Pascal Lavoie, [email protected], 418 208-4937