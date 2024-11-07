Canadian Company Eugeria's Innovative Dementia Care Products at Cooper Hewitt "Making Home--Smithsonian Design Triennial"

MONTREAL, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Eugeria, a leader in dementia care solutions, is proud to announce the inclusion of its innovative products in Hord Coplan Macht's commission Aging and the Meaning of Home, part of the exhibition Making Home—Smithsonian Design Triennial, running November 2, 2024, to August 10, 2025 at Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York City.

Making Home—Smithsonian Design Triennial features 25 debut commissions that illustrate the ways design is embedded in contemporary life.

Hord Coplan Macht, which specializes in the design of senior living residences, created the installation Aging and The Meaning of Home, which recreates a supportive living environment through the voices of two fictional residents who have different needs as they age. This immersive space is an interactive environment designed to support people with physical and mild cognitive impairments. Eugeria's products are featured in the installation and highlight Eugeria's dedication to enhancing quality of life, through close collaboration with caregivers, individuals living with dementia, healthcare professionals, and care communities. With innovations, Eugeria demonstrates how design and technology can transform care settings into supportive, engaging environments.

Featured Products:

The Idem Digital Dementia Clock, a sophisticated memory aid, supports individuals living with dementia in managing daily routines. With a companion app, caregivers and health care professionals set reminders for medications, send messages, and manage schedules remotely, providing peace of mind for families.

The Tovertafel,, offers an immersive experience through interactive light projections that respond to touch, promoting cognitive, sensory, physical, and social engagement. This innovative tool reduces apathy and stress, and brings joy!

"We're honored to participate in Hord Coplan Macht's installation, which highlights the transformative impact of thoughtful design in dementia care," says Valerie Larochelle, CEO Eugeria's CEO."Our mission is to bring solutions that enable autonomy, foster connection, and elevate well-being for individuals living with dementia. Seeing our products in this space like Cooper Hewitt reflects the importance of our work and the difference it makes."

About Eugeria

Eugeria improves the quality of life for individuals living with dementia and their caregivers. Through curated products, resources, and compassionate support, Eugeria aims to make aging safer, more dignified, and fulfilling. Positioned at the intersection of technology, care, and innovation, Eugeria is shaping a future where aging with dignity and autonomy is possible for all. Discover more eugeria.ca/en . Eugeria's Media Kit

For more information on Making Home—Smithsonian Design Triennial click here .

