MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - L'École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS) is proud to announce the appointment of Suze Youance as an independent senator for Quebec. A graduate and lecturer in the Department of Construction Engineering, Ms. Youance has been a highly appreciated colleague and lecturer within the entire community, serving as a true role model for young women in engineering. This appointment, made by the Governor General of Canada, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, is a testament to Ms. Youance's remarkable career and commitment to society. Her professional, academic, and community journey embodies the core values of ÉTS: to train responsible citizens and to meet the challenges facing society today.

A remarkable career

Suze Youance, who holds a Master's degree and PhD in Construction Engineering from ÉTS, has distinguished herself through her expertise in seismic engineering, a field influenced by her childhood in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Her interest in this specialization was profoundly shaped by the tragic events of the 2010 earthquake that devastated her homeland.

Before joining ÉTS, Suze pursued her studies at the Université d'État d'Haïti, known for its highly competitive admission process. With her strong academic background, she also worked for 11 years in the field of Canadian cooperation in Haiti, where she contributed to the development of policies for Haiti, including various crisis recovery programs.

"We are extremely proud of Suze Youance's appointment. Her commitment to a more inclusive and humane engineering field, for which she was named ÉTS Ambassador, is a testament to her desire to create a positive impact within our community and in society at large. Her support for women and young engineers underlines the importance of inclusion and diversity. Her career path illustrates how engineering can respond to the major humanitarian and environmental challenges of our time, while reflecting the values of our institution."

— Kathy Baig, ÉTS General Manager and CEO.

Thanks to her studies and her commitment, Suze has acquired solid expertise, holding positions such as design engineer at CIMA+ and structural project manager at FNX-INNOV. This appointment to the Senate highlights the impact of ÉTS graduates, whose contributions influence national issues and extend beyond the academic sphere.

A first-class ambassador for ÉTS

As ÉTS Ambassador - Research and Innovation 2020, leader of the Women in Engineering community of practice at ÉTS and ambassador of the G-CHANGE program, Suze Youance encouraged many young women to pursue careers in science and engineering, inspiring them to believe in their potential. A role model for future generations, she particularly inspires women engineers and those from diverse backgrounds. She instills in them the confidence to succeed in traditionally under-represented fields.

Deeply involved in Montreal's Haitian community, she serves as President of the Board of Directors of the Bureau de la communauté haïtienne de Montréal (BCHM). She is also President of the Scientific Council of the UNESCO Chair "Women and Science for Development" in Haiti.

In recognition of her career and contributions, Ms. Youance received the Casimir Gzowski gold medal from the Canadian Society for Civil Engineering, as well as the Mathieu Da Costa Award from the Black Coalition of Quebec. Suze Youance also hosted the program Génie d'ici on Savoir média, where she met with engineers and scientists seeking solutions to global environmental challenges.

ÉTS is delighted to see such an accomplished graduate playing a central role in national conversations on issues critical to Canada and Quebec, and wishes her every success in her new role. This appointment reflects ÉTS's commitment to engineering that is inclusive, sustainable and conducive to positive change for society.

