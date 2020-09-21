Etruscus Engages Conduit Capital Advisors

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Etruscus Resources Corp. (CSE: ETR) (FSE: ERR) (the "Company" or "Etruscus") is pleased to announce thatit has retained the services of Conduit Capital Advisors ("Conduit") to provide investor relations services, including increasing awareness of its Rock & Roll and Sugar properties located in the Eskay Camp of Northwest B.C's prolific Golden Triangle.

Conduit is an investor relations and corporate advisory business founded by Derek Wood. Mr. Wood has been involved in the Canadian Securities Industry for decades and has an established network of professional and retail market participants with an interest in small cap opportunities. Conduit will initiate contact with its network of market participants, as well as current stakeholders, and other members of the financial community to introduce Etruscus as a compelling investment opportunity and keep them apprised of ongoing company developments.

Derek Wood commented, "We are extremely happy to be working with Etruscus. Conduit only works with companies after conducting an extensive due diligence process. Conduit must believe amongst other things, that potential risks are justified given the opportunity for substantial wealth creation if successful, and that management interest are closely aligned with investors.

Gordon Lam, Etruscus CEO, commented, "Conduit has a remarkable track record of success in creating awareness and shareholder valueof undervalued companies. Their impressive ability to brand companies to effectively engage with the investment community is invaluable as Etruscus advances towards the next stage of its growth."

Subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), the agreement is for a term of 12 months where Etruscus will compensate Conduit $5,000 per monthand grant performance-based stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan (the "Plan") which contain minimum vesting requirements.

The Company also grants 475,000 stock options under the Plan to directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of $0.36 per share, for a period of five years.

The Company also announces that it has retained Lakeshore Securities Inc. ("Lakeshore Securities") to provide market making services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the CSE and other applicable legislation. Lakeshore Securities will trade shares of Etruscus on the CSE with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of its common shares. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and Lakeshore Securities will not receive shares or options as compensation.

About Conduit Capital Advisors

Conduit provides investor awareness to undervalued, underappreciated public venture companies or private companies with a goal to become public.

Conduit only works with opportunities that it believes are likely to create substantial new wealth for all stakeholders.

Conduit will utilize its vast experience and network within the investment industry to help investors understand both the current, and future potential for the companies it represents.

About Etruscus

Etruscus Resources Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on the development of its 100%-owned Rock & Roll and Sugar properties comprising 27,880 hectares near the past producing Snip mine in Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle.

Etruscus is traded under the symbol "ETR" on the Canadian Securities Exchange and "ERR" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has 26,608,056 common shares issued and outstanding.

SOURCE Etruscus Resources Corp.

For further information: Investor Relations Contact, Derek Wood, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 403-668-7855; Company Contact, Gordon Lam, CEO, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 604-336-9088, Website: www.etruscusresources.com