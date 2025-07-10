ETRUSCUS LAUNCHES INAUGURAL DRILL PROGRAM AT ZAPPA PORPHYRY TARGET IN GOLDEN TRIANGLE

VANCOUVER, BC, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Etruscus Resources Corp. (CSE: ETR) (OTC: ETRUF) (FSE:ERR) (the "Company" or "Etruscus") is pleased to announce the commencement of its inaugural drill program (the "Program") at the Zappa Target, a high-priority copper-gold porphyry prospect located on the Company's 100%-owned Rock & Roll Property in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle. The Program represents a significant milestone as the Company tests a hydrothermal system with significant discovery potential.

Planned Drilling Map at Zappa Target (CNW Group/Etruscus Resources Corp.)

The Program is scheduled to begin on July 15, 2025, and will consist of up to 2,000 metres of diamond drilling. The Zappa Target is a geophysical and geochemical anomaly that provides many key markers of a copper-gold porphyry system and has never been drilled. The Program is designed to test hydrothermal alteration and discrete chargeability anomalies with 3 to 5 drill holes planned across a 1.3 km alteration zone (See Etruscus Resources' news release February 19, 2025)

"We are extremely excited to commence our first ever drill program at the Zappa Target" commented Fiore Aliperti, President and CEO of Etruscus Resources. "In a region as well-endowed as the Golden Triangle, it's exceptional to have an untested hydrothermal system with such compelling geological and geophysical signatures. The recent glacial retreat has provided us with greater access to previously hidden mineralization, and we believe Zappa represents one of the most promising copper-gold porphyry targets in the region. We look forward to sharing results with our shareholders as we unlock the potential of this property."

Key Highlights:

First-ever drilling at Zappa Target following extensive geophysical and geochemical surveys

Up to 2,000 metres of diamond drilling planned across 3-5 strategically positioned holes

1.3 km alteration zone with robust chargeability anomalies and surface mineralization

Located on the newly interpreted Bronson Porphyry Trend, near to Seabridge Gold's active 8,000 m drill program at Snip North ( See Seabridge Gold's news release June 3, 2025 ).

drill program at Snip North ( news release ). Glacier retreat has recently exposed previously inaccessible alteration zone

Drilling will be conducted by ITL Diamond Drilling Ltd., based out of Smithers BC with the drill rig arriving on site next week. The Company holds all necessary permits and is ready to execute an efficient, well-coordinated campaign. Initial results are expected by early September, to be released upon completion of interpretational work.

Property Exploration

The Program will also include surface exploration across several high-priority areas, involving geological mapping and rock sampling at select targets. This includes continued work on the newly identified Hendrix rare earth element (REE) target, where the team is delineating a large-scale critical mineral anomaly with the potential to host significant REE mineralization. Other key targets include the Kashmir molybdenum porphyry system and the Heather high-grade gold prospect.

QP statement

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Stephen Wetherup, BSc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Etruscus

Etruscus Resources Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious metal mineral properties. The Company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned Rock & Roll Property comprising 29,344 ha near the past producing Snip mine in Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle, one of Canada's most active and prospective exploration regions.

Etruscus is traded under the symbol "ETR" on the Canadian Securities Exchange, "ETRUF" on the OTC and "ERR" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Etruscus has 60,586,194 common shares issued and outstanding.

Company Contact: Fiore Aliperti, President & CEO, E: [email protected], T: 604-336-9088, W: www.etruscusresources.com