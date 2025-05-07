ETRUSCUS ADVANCES LARGE-SCALE RARE EARTH TARGET

VANCOUVER, BC, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Etruscus Resources Corp. (CSE: ETR) (OTC: ETRUF) (FSE:ERR) (the "Company" or "Etruscus") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's 100% owned Rock & Roll Property (the "Property") located in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. Additional assays and thin section analysis from the Hendrix target, located on the Pheno claims to the north of the Property, show that high-value Rare Earth Elements (or "REEs") are hosted by unique peralkaline igneous rocks. These rock types result from magmatic fractionation that accumulates REEs including the nationally important magnet metals terbium and dysprosium as well as critical minerals such as niobium and gallium. China, which currently produces 90% of the world's REEs, has recently announced major export restrictions on them, causing increases in demand and a sharp rise in the prices of these commodities.

Schematic cross section of the Hendrix REE target on the Pheno Claims (CNW Group/Etruscus Resources Corp.)

Fiore Aliperti, Etruscus' CEO, commented, "With global trade tensions escalating and robust long-term demand for critical minerals, especially rare earth elements continuing to define the political narrative, having a secure domestic supply is more important than ever. Our REE target represents a strategic opportunity not only for Etruscus, but for North America's broader effort to reduce reliance on foreign sources and support our domestic technologies within national security, clean energy and high-tech manufacturing." He went on to say, "We are excited about multiple opportunities at the Rock & Roll property but drilling at the Zappa target is still the number one priority. The team looks forward to completing the first-ever drill holes on the copper gold porphyry target this summer alongside advancement of the Hendrix REE target.

Highlights

On April 4 th 2025, the Government of China announced significant export restrictions on 7 heavy REEs used extensively across multiple industries including defense, automotive, and green energy. The Hendrix target contains enriched levels of all 7 elements.





Additional assays revealed elevated concentrations of niobium, beryllium, and gallium, all defined as critical minerals by the Canadian and US governments, further boosting the value of this target.





USA Rare Earth Inc, the 80% owner of the geologically-similar Round Top REE Deposit, recently listed on the Nasdaq with a ~$1B USD market cap, demonstrating the market's appetite for REE producers.





only domestic supply of rare earth magnet metals. Backed by over in Canadian government grants, this highlights the federal commitment to developing a domestic REE supply chain. Thin section analysis of 9 samples from Hendrix, confirms the presence of quartz-K-feldspar phyric rhyolites with volcanic textures and flow banding, demonstrating the unique, evolved nature of this target. Potential REE-host minerals include bastnäsite, zircon, and K-feldspar.

Critical Elements

Further research of the Hendrix rhyolite geochemistry has returned important insight into the REE potential of the target. Assay analysis has demonstrated strong enrichment in REE values especially those needed in the production of important magnet metals such as neodymium and dysprosium. The addition of other enriched critical minerals outside of the REEs such as niobium, beryllium and gallium are also encouraging and provide multiple opportunities for potential increases in shareholder value. Considering that these samples were taken randomly with no previous knowledge of grades, the team is encouraged with the initial findings and will look to expand on the size and controls of the highest grade REE mineralization. Key elements that are enriched at Hendrix include dysprosium, neodymium, gallium, tantalum, niobium, all situated on the Canada's Critical mineral list.

Geology

The scale of the REE target has also been validated through regional magnetic data analysis that suggests this extinct volcano has flows of at least 20 km2 and a projected thickness >200m. Vancouver Petrographic recently completed thin section work confirming the rocks as being highly evolved rhyolites that formed as the final eruption of felsic lavas that concentrated the REEs in a volcanic system. These types of prospective rocks are rare across the globe. A schematic cross section of the volcanic feature is presented to demonstrate the size of the target. Overarchingly, these results point to the possibility of a very large mineralized REE system capable of containing significant REE resources on the Property.

Global Demand

China currently dominates the REE market, controlling 70% of global mining and 90% of global processing capacity. Recent export restrictions have sparked a sharp rise in North American demand, creating increased prices and renewed urgency for domestic production. With metal prices on the rise and governments actively supporting REE projects through grants and strategic incentives, the sector is set for substantial growth. These critical elements are incredibly important at a national level and at the heart of the global clean energy transition with uses in electric vehicles, solar technologies, and advanced electronics. This presents a compelling opportunity at the Rock & Roll Property and across the REE sector.

QP statement

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Stephen Wetherup, BSc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Etruscus

Etruscus Resources Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious metal mineral properties. The Company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned Rock & Roll Property comprising 29,344 ha near the past producing Snip mine in Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle.

Etruscus is traded under the symbol "ETR" on the Canadian Securities Exchange, "ETRUF" on the OTC and "ERR" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Etruscus has 60,586,194 common shares issued and outstanding.

Company Contact: Fiore Aliperti, President & CEO, E: [email protected], T: 604-336-9088