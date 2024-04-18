Ethical data partnership gives Trans Canada Trail crucial insight into what trail users need

Trans Canada Trail partners with data intelligence pioneer Propulso for unprecedented clarity about trail use and user behaviour

MONTREAL, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Trans Canada Trail, the organization that stewards Canada's nationwide trail network, and Propulso, a pioneer in ethical data intelligence, has joined forces to revolutionize the way we understand and manage trails in Canada.

Two people cycle along a wooden bridge on the Rum Runner's Trail in Nova Scotia. Credit: Adam Cornick. (CNW Group/Trans Canada Trail)

By using the Propulso platform, Trans Canada Trail can, for the first time, access large data sets that illustrate key trail use insights, including total visitors, unique visitors, user demographics, entry and exit points and speed or direction of trail use. With a deeper understanding of trail use and user behaviour, Trans Canada Trail can make more informed decisions about trail maintenance, development and other critical needs.

"Our vision is to provide an unparalleled trail experience to the millions of people who access and rely on the Trans Canada Trail every day," says Mathieu Roy, Vice-President and Chief Trail Experience Officer at Trans Canada Trail. "This innovative partnership with Propulso is one more layer in understanding what trail users need, so we can ensure the Trans Canada Trail remains a world-class destination and transportation corridor, for everyone."

Propulso gathers consent-based anonymized data that is transmitted by trail users' mobile devices. This innovative approach to market research is the first of its kind in Canada's trail sector. It requires custom elements to gather data from the unique shape of the Trail, provides unprecedented clarity about trail use and behaviour, and upholds impressive privacy standards.

As an ethical data intelligence platform, Propulso prioritizes informed consent and user privacy. They conform to a number national and global privacy standards, including Quebec's Law 25, Canada's Bill C-27, and the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Propulso's ethical approach to data collection makes it the ideal partner for Trans Canada Trail.



"We are thrilled to work hand-in-hand with Trans Canada Trail to provide a solution that combines technology with a steadfast commitment to data ethics," says Mathieu Le Reste, President & CEO of Propulso. "Our platform will empower Trans Canada Trail and affiliated trail groups with the invaluable insights needed to make informed decisions about trail management."

This collaboration also benefits trail groups that are part of the 28,000 km Trans Canada Trail network. They will be able to access the same data sets, facilitating better coordination and enhanced trail management for a seamless and enjoyable trail experience across Canada.

Trans Canada Trail and Propulso's partnership is set to make waves in the world of trail management. As Canada's premier trail organization, Trans Canada Trail is taking the lead in embracing data-driven solutions to maintain and steward its treasured national trail network.

Resources

About Trans Canada Trail

The Trans Canada Trail (the Trail) is the longest recreational trail in the world, spanning over 28,000 kilometres on land and water. Linking three oceans – the Atlantic, Pacific and Arctic – the Trail connects 15,000 rural, urban and Indigenous communities across every province and territory. It is a ribbon that connects Canada's diverse landscapes, seasons, people and experiences, and fosters unity, collaboration and connectedness. Trans Canada Trail is a registered charity and stewards this national trail in collaboration with local trail partners. With funding from the Government of Canada through Parks Canada, and investments from all levels of government and generous donors, Trans Canada Trail is the largest investor in trail infrastructure projects in Canada, supporting improvements, growth and enhancements for generations to come. tctrail.ca

About Propulso

Propulso is the Canadian leader and a world-class player in data analysis and processing. For nearly seven years, Propulso has been developing innovative technology solutions that leverage ethical data. Our platform allows easy access to large-scale market research and targeted marketing. It offers seamless operation anywhere in the world without the need for additional development and finds its application within a diverse spectrum of companies and organizations. At Propulso, we empower our partners with the tools to base their actions on irrefutable facts and data, facilitating swift and informed decision-making. propulso.io

