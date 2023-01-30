Flows reached $35 billion for the year in Canada with BMO ETFs leading the industry with new flows of $8.4 billion for the twelfth consecutive year 1

Inflation and rising interest rates dominated markets

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO Global Asset Management (BMO GAM) today released its year end Exchange Traded Funds Outlook Report (ETF Outlook Report) highlighting the continued success of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in Canada. The report features experts from across BMO GAM's ETF team sharing insights on the Canadian ETF market, and ETF trends in challenging markets.

In 2022, the Canadian ETF industry reached $314 billion in assets and $35 billion in net new flows. The industry saw 153 new ETFs launched over the course of the year. For the twelfth consecutive year, BMO ETFs led the industry with new flows of $8.4 billion.1

"ETFs have proven their worth once again in 2022, both as effective portfolio building blocks, and as efficient trading tools to help investors make progress towards their financial goals." said Mark Raes, Head of Product, BMO Global Asset Management. "While we endured difficult markets in 2022, ETFs helped investors reposition around inflation, higher interest rates, and market uncertainty. ETFs that focus on areas of the market such as defensive factors, cashflow, and inflation protected bonds proved effective, while specialized equity ETFs are needed for future growth. Furthermore, we are pleased that BMO ETFs continue to lead the industry in new flows for the twelfth consecutive year.1".

Key Themes

Inflation: Alfred Lee (Portfolio Manager)

Consumer price index (CPI), while still well above long-term targets, is trending in the right direction.

ETFs with exposure to certain sectors, such as inflation-protected bonds, energy and infrastructure, can offer investors a hedge against inflation.

Factors: Chris Heakes (Portfolio Manager)

Low volatility and dividend strategies proved effective in challenging markets.

Mature cash-flow-generating equities delivered value with rising interest rates and market risk.

Sectors: Chris McHaney (Portfolio Manager)

BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF (ticker: ZEO) was the highest returning BMO ETF in 2022. 1

Canadian financial sector ETFs saw inflows of $407 million for the year.1

Equity Growth: Mark Raes (Head of Product)

The rise of inflation has heavily impacted growth stocks as companies valued on future cash flows now face a higher discount rate and lower growth estimates.

Cash on the sidelines could lead to significant opportunities for investors once markets turn positive.

U.S. Dollar strength helped Canadian investors with unhedged currency exposure.

Listed Real Assets: Vishal Bhatia (Portfolio Manager)

ETFs based on listed infrastructure equities combine the liquidity and efficiency of ETFs with exposure to infrastructure assets.

Global infrastructure ETFs provided differentiated returns due to long-term contracts with built-in inflation pass-through mechanisms.

Fixed Income: Matt Montemurro (Portfolio Manager)

A very difficult year for fixed income for both interest rates and credit may be seeing positive signals as fixed income markets have reset.

A barbell approach to fixed income ETFs with short term credit ETFs and long-term government ETFs has proven popular with investors.

Balanced ETFs: Erin Allen (VP, Online ETF Distribution)

The convenience of all-in-one, low-cost balanced ETF solutions appeals across investor types.

Canadian balanced ETFs saw inflows of $1.8 billion for the year.1

To view the full ETF Outlook Report, please click here.

Further information about BMO ETFs can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.

1 NBF Research and Strategy, Canadian ETF Flows, December 2022

