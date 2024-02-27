Elections Canada
Feb. 27, 2024
- Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault has released the estimated number of electors who voted on the four advance polling days in the federal by-election under way in Durham (Ontario).
- Advance polls were open on Friday, February 23; Saturday, February 24; Sunday, February 25; and Monday, February 26, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.
- According to the preliminary figures, some 7,396 electors voted at the advance polls in this by-election.
- This is an estimate. Some polls may not have reported yet.
