Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault has released the estimated number of electors who voted on the four advance polling days in the federal by-election under way in Durham ( Ontario ).

( ). Advance polls were open on Friday, February 23 ; Saturday, February 24; Sunday, February 25; and Monday, February 26 , from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

; Saturday, February 24; Sunday, February 25; and , from to 9 p.m. each day. According to the preliminary figures, some 7,396 electors voted at the advance polls in this by-election.

electors voted at the advance polls in this by-election. This is an estimate. Some polls may not have reported yet.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

