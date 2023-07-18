Estimate of Turnout at Advance Polls Now Available
- Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault has released the estimated number of electors who voted on the four advance polling days in the federal by-election under way in Calgary Heritage (Alberta).
- Advance polls were open on Friday, July 14; Saturday, July 15; Sunday, July 16; and Monday, July 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. each day.
- According to the preliminary figures, some 8,966 electors voted at the advance polls in this by-election.
- This is an estimate. Some polls may not have reported yet.
