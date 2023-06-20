The premium ionized alkaline water brand is now available at select retailers across Ontario

TORONTO, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Essentia Water®, the pioneer of ionized alkaline water in the U.S., announced its expansion into Canada. Essentia® uses a proprietary ionization process to deliver water with a pH of 9.5 or higher and a clean, smooth taste. Following its success in the U.S. market, establishing itself as the number one alkaline water brand and the number one selling bottled water brand in the natural channel*, Essentia® will now be available at a number of retailers across Ontario, including Loblaws, Longo's, Metro, Circle K and online at Amazon.ca, Well.ca and more.

"At Essentia®, we believe that proper hydration can help promote a sense of renewal to keep your mind and body focused on achieving your goals," said Lina Benkhaldoun, Marketing Leader at Essentia Water® Canada. "With this expansion, we look forward to introducing Canada to our ionized alkaline water and continuing the brand's proven success across North America."

With a focus on fueling passions and resilience, Essentia® prides itself on its dynamic roster of top athletes, designers, and entertainers, who all have one thing in common ― a relentless drive to hone their craft and stop for nothing in pursuit of their goals. Most recently, the brand unveiled its partnership with award-nominated actor and producer Millie Bobby Brown. Millie is known for her breakout roles in various critically acclaimed series and movies. She's also an accomplished producer and business owner, as the founder of her own clean beauty and skincare line.

Additional Essentia® partners include:

Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae , whose hit single "you broke me first" achieved over one billion streams and the number one spot on the Top 40 U.S. radio charts, landing her on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list - the youngest musician to be included.

, whose hit single "you broke me first" achieved over one billion streams and the number one spot on the Top 40 U.S. radio charts, landing her on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list - the youngest musician to be included. Patrick Mahomes , a long-time ambassador of Essentia® and the only quarterback in history to throw for over 5,000 yards in a single season in both college and the professional league.

, a long-time ambassador of Essentia® and the only quarterback in history to throw for over 5,000 yards in a single season in both college and the professional league. Acclaimed contemporary jewelry and apparel designer Yoon Ahn , who combines relaxed streetwear style with refined details and pop art-inspired elements.

, who combines relaxed streetwear style with refined details and pop art-inspired elements. Jimmy Butler , a six-time league all-star and a decorated titan in professional basketball.

, a six-time league all-star and a decorated titan in professional basketball. Justin Fields , who was selected in the first round of the 2021 professional draft and is the second quarterback in his team's history to surpass the century mark in rushing.

About Essentia® Sub, LLC:

Essentia's philosophy is to inspire people everywhere to do the things that matter most to them. Headquartered in Bothell, WA, Essentia® Sub, LLC pioneered ionized alkaline water in 1998 and is known for its unique ionization process. The brand is the #1 alkaline water brand in the US*. To learn more about Essentia®, please visit essentiawater.com/canada/ or connect with Essentia ® on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

