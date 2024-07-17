ESSENTIA® WATER ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH CANADIAN NATIONAL TEAM BASKETBALL PLAYER, NATALIE ACHONWA

TORONTO, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Essentia® Water, the ionized alkaline water with a pH of 9.5 or higher, has announced a new partnership with Canadian National Team Basketball Player, Natalie Achonwa. The brand's 'Stop for Nothing' campaign series highlights how Essentia provides hydration for high performers to pursue their ambitions.

To celebrate their widespread launch throughout Canada, Essentia is unveiling Achonwa as the first Canadian women's athlete to join Essentia Nation. A dynamic roster of top athletes, designers, and entertainers, who all have one thing in common ― a relentless drive to hone their craft and stop for nothing in pursuit of their goals.

"Returning to basketball to recondition and rebuild after giving birth was challenging but beautiful. It made me stronger," said Achonwa. "As an athlete, I think there is power in getting up every morning and choosing to grind and believing in yourself to reach your goals. My hope through this campaign is to inspire people to dig deep and redefine their limits to pursue greater dreams."

At age 16, Achonwa made history as she became the youngest player to ever play on the Canadian Senior Women's National Basketball Team. Since then, she has represented Team Canada in over 117 games at various international tournaments, including four Olympic games.

"Our belief at Essentia centers around the transformative potential of hydration, enabling Canadians to pursue their dreams and attain their aspirations," says Lisa Beausoleil, President of Waters, Nestlé Canada. "With a focus on fueling passion and resilience at the core of all we do, we cannot think of a better partner to lead Canada's Essentia Nation."

The "Stop for Nothing" series, which first launched in 2021, has previously featured partners from Essentia's dynamic roster of athletes, designers and entertainers. This includes basketball star Jimmy Butler, Chicago quarterback Justin Fields, fashion designer Yoon Ahn, and Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae – as they each maintain resilience and focus on achieving their goals in their own way.

Essentia Water is now available for purchase at major drugstores, grocery, and convenience retailers across Canada.

Visit essentiawater.com/canada to learn more.

About Essentia® Sub, LLC:



Essentia's philosophy is to inspire people everywhere to do the things that matter most to them. Headquartered in Bothell, WA, Essentia® Sub, LLC pioneered ionized alkaline water in 1998 and is known for its unique ionization process. The brand is the #1 alkaline water brand in the US*. To learn more about Essentia®, please visit essentiawater.com/canada/ or connect with Essentia ® on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

*Based on national sales data (SPINS/IRI/WFM L52 WKS). Period ending 8/07/22.

