Geographic information system (GIS) solutions provider reaches new levels of excellence in customer data protection and data privacy in its cloud solutions

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Esri Canada today announced it has achieved three certifications from the International Standards Organization (ISO) , which publishes globally recognized standards for quality, efficiency and safety of products, services and systems. These certifications reinforce Esri Canada's position as a trusted partner for its customers and highlights its commitment to deliver secure, reliable and innovative GIS solutions.

Esri Canada has achieved three certifications focused on:

Continuous improvement of information security management systems (ISO 27001:2013) - Esri Canada meets the most stringent requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system. This ensures the security of financial information, intellectual property, employee details and information entrusted by third parties.

- Esri Canada meets the most stringent requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system. This ensures the security of financial information, intellectual property, employee details and information entrusted by third parties. Security of cloud services (ISO 27017:2015) - Esri Canada has implemented the strictest guidelines and controls to ensure the security of the cloud solutions it provides and uses.

- Esri Canada has implemented the strictest guidelines and controls to ensure the security of the cloud solutions it provides and uses. Data privacy (ISO 27018:2019) - Esri Canada has established robust information security controls for protecting personal data and ensuring data privacy within its cloud solutions.

"We strive to continuously improve our information security systems and practices and ensure compliance with globally accepted standards," said Alpesh Patel, Chief Information Security Officer, Esri Canada. "Achieving these ISO certifications strengthens the trust of our customers in our GIS solutions, allowing them to focus on using our mapping and spatial analysis tools to solve society's most pressing problems."

About Esri Canada

Founded in 1984, Esri Canada provides geographic information system (GIS) solutions that empower people in business, government, and education to make informed and timely decisions by leveraging the power of mapping and spatial analytics. These solutions enable organizations to better manage their resources, plan their future and collaborate within and beyond their organization. Esri Canada's products and services help advance successful digital transformation. The company serves more than 14,000 organizations from 13 offices across Canada and is based in Toronto. Esri Canada has been recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 12 consecutive years. More information can be found at esri.ca . Follow Esri Canada on X (Twitter) , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram and LinkedIn .

