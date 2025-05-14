Esri Canada to make Intelligent Transportation Systems smarter with GIS

Geographic information systems connect spatial data from numerous sources using location, improving decisions on how to increase transportation efficiency, safety and sustainability

TORONTO, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Esri Canada today announced a strategic expansion into the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) sector. This move highlights Esri Canada's commitment to providing innovative Intelligent Transportation Solutions that leverage geographic information system (GIS) technology to help improve safety, urban mobility and enhance transportation infrastructure safety and sustainability across Canada.

Leading this initiative is Daniel Kligerman, Esri Canada's Director of Intelligent Transportation Solutions. With over 25 years of experience with Internet of Things, Smart Cities and the transportation technology industry, Mr. Kligerman brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the team. Under his leadership, Esri Canada will collaborate with municipalities, transportation agencies and private sector partners to develop effective Intelligent Transportation Solutions tailored to the unique needs of Canadian cities.

"Transportation concerns such as reducing traffic congestion, road collisions and carbon emissions are inherently spatial," says Daniel Kligerman, director, ITS, Esri Canada. "Intelligent Transportation Solutions powered by GIS use location to integrate real-time data from various ITS sensors and systems and visualize them as maps and digital twins, revealing patterns and insights that help planners and traffic managers make better decisions."

GIS makes ITS smarter by:

Improving mobility through providing real-time traffic insights, optimizing routing, identifying congestion hotspots, analyzing accidents and emergency response, and integrating public transport systems with traffic management to promote multi-modal transportation.

through providing real-time traffic insights, optimizing routing, identifying congestion hotspots, analyzing accidents and emergency response, and integrating public transport systems with traffic management to promote multi-modal transportation. Enhancing road safety through enabling real-time incident management, safety hazards analysis for risk mitigation, better infrastructure design for pedestrian and cyclist safety, enhanced safety planning and visibility of traffic conditions for better decisions and emergency response.

through enabling real-time incident management, safety hazards analysis for risk mitigation, better infrastructure design for pedestrian and cyclist safety, enhanced safety planning and visibility of traffic conditions for better decisions and emergency response. Promoting sustainability through optimizing resource allocation, identifying alternative routes or modes of transport to reduce carbon emissions, supporting eco-friendly initiatives such as bike lanes and electronic vehicle charging stations, and designing efficient public transport networks.

Esri Canada's ITS solutions are built on ArcGIS, the world's most comprehensive GIS platform. These solutions include the Transportation - GeoXchange®, which facilitates the efficient exchange of insights, enabling collaborative, data-driven decisions.

Esri Canada will be showcasing its solutions at the ITS Canada 2025 Annual Conference & Expo in Ottawa on May 21-23.

To learn more about GIS in ITS, visit esri.ca/its and join the Esri Canada Transportation LinkedIn group

About Esri Canada

Founded in 1984, Esri Canada provides geographic information system (GIS) solutions that empower people in business, government, and education to make informed and timely decisions by leveraging the power of mapping and spatial analytics. These solutions enable organizations to better manage their resources, plan their future and collaborate within and beyond their organization. Esri Canada's products and services help advance successful digital transformation. The company serves more than 14,000 organizations from 13 offices across Canada and is based in Toronto. Esri Canada has been recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 13 consecutive years. More information can be found at esri.ca. Follow Esri Canada on X (Twitter), Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

