MONTRÉAL, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - On Saturdays and Sundays from April 4 to 26, Espace pour la vie invites curious minds of all ages to the third edition of Citizen Spring. Take part in this stimulating and engaging event--entirely free of charge--held at the Frédéric-Back Tree Pavilion at the Jardin botanique. Each weekend, explore a theme related to socio-ecological transition: relaxation and reconnection with nature, responsible consumption, biodiversity, and sustainable food. This family-friendly event offers a unique opportunity to learn, be inspired, and have fun, in collaboration with 40 organizations that promote reconnection with nature. An invitation to empower yourself to take action and make a concrete commitment to socio-ecological transition.

A line-up with something for everyone

April 4 and 5: Nature's Good for Me

Create – Origami and watercolour workshops, creating a tale, and soundscape exploration.

– Origami and watercolour workshops, creating a tale, and soundscape exploration. Get moving, relax – Gumboots dancing, creating dance moves in nature, mindfulness in the wild, forest bathing, and discussion about eco-emotions.

– Gumboots dancing, creating dance moves in nature, mindfulness in the wild, forest bathing, and discussion about eco-emotions. Learn – Introduction to bonsai, screen-printing with vegetable inks.

April 11 and 12: Consuming differently

Making and fixing – Beeswax food wraps, recycled and seeded greeting cards, tawashi sponges, worm composters, basket-weaving, repairing clothes and other items.

– Beeswax food wraps, recycled and seeded greeting cards, tawashi sponges, worm composters, basket-weaving, repairing clothes and other items. Eco-friendly consumption – Discovering Montreal's local currency (island), conference on the life cycle of objects, cargo bike demonstration.

– Discovering Montreal's local currency (island), conference on the life cycle of objects, cargo bike demonstration. Get moving – Create dance moves in nature, guided hikes among the trees in the Arboretum.

April 18 and 19: On the importance of biodiversity

Create – Nature journaling and introduction to watercolour painting with a bird theme.

– Nature journaling and introduction to watercolour painting with a bird theme. Discover – Demystifying native seedlings, encountering birds of prey, introduction to urban foraging, Mission Monarch, and forest bathing.

– Demystifying native seedlings, encountering birds of prey, introduction to urban foraging, Mission Monarch, and forest bathing. Meet researchers – Discovery walk on phyto-technologies, adaptation of flowers to pollinators, reconstruction of forest history, restoration of wetlands, threats to urban forests and solutions, and replacing tomorrow's fertilizers and pesticides.

– Discovery walk on phyto-technologies, adaptation of flowers to pollinators, reconstruction of forest history, restoration of wetlands, threats to urban forests and solutions, and replacing tomorrow's fertilizers and pesticides. Dream – Restoring wasteland and creating a garden for birds.

April 25 and 26: Discover the Yummy Side of the Transition

Learn – Introduction to urban agriculture, creating a gourmet landscape.

– Introduction to urban agriculture, creating a gourmet landscape. Making things – Conference-workshop on homemade herbal teas, microgreens workshop, and cuttings workshop.

– Conference-workshop on homemade herbal teas, microgreens workshop, and cuttings workshop. Listen and taste – Immersive Abenaki workshop, lecture on edible flowers.

Practical information:

All activities are free of charge and offered in French

Location : Frédéric-Back Tree Pavilion, Jardin botanique de Montréal

: Frédéric-Back Tree Pavilion, Jardin botanique de Montréal Check the details: some workshops have limited places ( first come, first served ) and/or are specifically aimed at young or adult participants.

( ) and/or are specifically aimed at young or adult participants. Full program: espacepourlavie.ca

Digital press kit: Photos, schedule and complete descriptions, list of partner organizations

SOURCE Espace pour la vie Montreal

Marie-Joëlle Filion, Espace pour la vie, T. 514 443-6801 / [email protected]