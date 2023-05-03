Visual available here

LAVAL, QC, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Espace Montmorency is proud to announce that its 350,000-square-foot office tower, located in the heart of downtown Laval, has earned WiredScore Silver certification. WiredScore is the world's leading certification company for in-building smart technology and aims to set the global standard for connectivity in properties.

Espace Montmorency's office building features a number of distinctive characteristics, including top-quality connectivity and technological resilience, because of its infrastructure protection.

"Right from the start of Espace Montmorency's design stage, we placed a lot of emphasis on connectivity issues and on digitization of the office tower. That's why the building was conceived to reduce the risk of Internet system failures and to provide security to prevent Internet outages," said Dario Montoni, spokesperson for Espace Montmorency and President of MONTONI. "We are proud of these features, knowing that only 12% of Québec buildings have such measures in place and that this is the only building in Laval to offer them. We wanted to provide our tenants with high-quality digital infrastructure with no service interruptions, as well as a level of comfort and an asset unprecedented in Laval."

Maximum connectivity with no service interruptions

Mr. Montoni added: "Business-critical connectivity is a critical concern for our office tenants, who require robust and resilient infrastructure to ensure their operations are running at peak performance. Obtaining this certification demonstrates the commitment of Espace Montmorency's project partners to ensuring seamless, top-quality service on the site."

Among Espace Montmorency's benefits:

The unique features of the multiple cabling entry points within the property ensure total connectivity.

All telecommunications systems are connected to backup generators to ensure that the Internet does not go down in the event of a power failure.

Good mobile data and optimized Wi-Fi access in the common areas which are essential for users' well-being at work and their digital experience.

The building is also equipped with protection against leaks and flooding to mitigate the risk of system damage and Internet failure.

About Espace Montmorency

Espace Montmorency is a 1.3-million-square-foot multifunctional development designed to offer a wide range of services in an urban environment. Certified LEED V4 Gold ND (Neighbourhood Development) and seeking LEED Gold certification for the building envelope, the project is not only at the cutting edge of urban design, but also respects the environment. The local community, students, workers, retirees, foodies, professionals, and visitors alike will be able to benefit from this vibrant new development with its impressive offering of office space, cafés, restaurants, a hotel, rental residences, and welcoming green spaces. To find out more : https://espacemontmorency.com/en/

About WiredScore

WiredScore is the organization behind the WiredScore and SmartScore certifications: the internationally recognized digital-connectivity and smart-building rating systems for real estate, helping landlords design and promote buildings with powerful digital connectivity and smart capabilities. International demand for the digital connectivity rating system has enabled the company to expand operations across North America, Europe and Southeast Asia, where it works with more than 900 clients in the real estate sector. Today, over 75 million square metres of commercial and residential space have been WiredScore-certified, impacting 8 million people across 23 countries. For more information on WiredScore, SmartScore or to find WiredScore- and SmartScore-certified buildings, visit: www.wiredscore.com .

