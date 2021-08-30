Eskay Creek Revitalization Project - Public Comment Period & Virtual Information Sessions

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Skeena Resources Ltd. is proposing the construction, operation and closure of an open-pit gold and silver mine located approximately 85 kilometres northwest of Stewart, British Columbia. The Eskay Creek Revitalization Project would produce up to three million tonnes of ore per year during a 13- to 16-year mine life, including an 8- to 11-year operation phase.

Comments Invited

The project is subject to a federal impact assessment process under the Impact Assessment Act and a provincial review under British Columbia's Environmental Assessment Act. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) and British Columbia's Environmental Assessment Office (EAO) are working cooperatively for the initial phase of the project's review.

The public and Indigenous groups are invited to review the Initial Project Description and provide feedback related to the proposed project. A summary of the document in English or French is also available on the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac.

The 30-day comment period starts August 30, 2021, and ends September 29, 2021, at midnight Pacific Daylight Time (PDT).

Comments received will support the Agency and the EAO in the preparation of a joint Summary of Issues and Engagement document for the project, which will be provided to Skeena Resources Ltd. to inform the next steps in the process. Comments only need to be submitted once to either the Agency or the EAO to be considered in both the provincial and federal review processes and may be submitted in either official language. Comments received by the Agency or the EAO are considered public and will be published online.

To submit a comment, visit:

The Canadian Impact Assessment Registry at iaac-aeic.gc.ca/050/evaluations (reference number 82839)

The Environmental Assessment Office's Project Information Centre at projects.eao.gov.bc.ca, click on 'List of Projects' and then search "Eskay Creek Revitalization." Comments can also be submitted by mail and fax:

Mail: Fax: David Grace, Project Assessment Director, Environmental Assessment Office 250-356-7477 PO Box 9426 Stn Prov Govt

Victoria, B.C., V8W 9V1



Virtual Information Sessions

The Agency and the EAO will host virtual information sessions on:

September 16, 2021 , from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Pacific Time)

September 21, 2021 , from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (Pacific Time)

The virtual information sessions will include presentations on the federal and provincial review processes, a presentation by Skeena Resources Ltd. on the project, and opportunities to ask questions online.

For details on how to connect to the information sessions, please visit projects.eao.gov.bc.ca , click on 'List of Projects,' and then search "Eskay Creek Revitalization." You may also contact the Agency at [email protected].

Substitution Request

In addition, the Government of British Columbia has requested that the conduct of the federal impact assessment process, should one be required, be substituted to the province. If the federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change grants the request, the EAO would conduct the impact assessment of the project on behalf of the Agency, fulfilling both federal and provincial legislative requirements.

The Agency is also seeking comments from the public and Indigenous groups on this request.

Additional Information

For more information on the project, the federal review process and alternative means of submitting comments to the Agency, visit canada.ca/iaac. For more information on the provincial review process visit gov.bc.ca/eao.

