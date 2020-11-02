ESE Entertainment's CEO Provides a Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - ESE Entertainment Inc. ("we", "ESE" or the "Company") (TSXV: ESE) (OTC PINK: ENTEF) is pleased to provide the following updates by our CEO, Konrad Wasiela, to help our new and existing investors better understand our existing operations and future objectives.

Dear Shareholders,

We have come a long way since our launch. 2020 is proving to be a breakout year for ESE, as 2019 was focused on building a strong foundation and establishing ourselves in the gaming market. We are wrapping up our October 31 ended quarter and are hoping to a record quarter in terms of growth and revenue. As we move forward, I wanted to share some news, developments and plans for how we hope the upcoming months will be exceptional for ESE and our shareholders.

I am happy to report that our business fundamentals are strong and improving, despite uncertain market conditions. Our future plans are ambitious and our lean and nimble team is focused on delivering on our key priorities.

Looking back on the business since inception, I would like to acknowledge my team's hard work by accomplishing the following:

Technology

Entered Asia through a partnership with Meta.us, a scalable technology platform with 30,000+ competitive gamer profiles across 25 countries

Successfully launched our esports team mobile application in partnership with Blocksport.io on Android and iOS

Gaming Franchise

Improved our management team with key additions

Added 3 world-class members to the board of directors

Placed in podium level competitions and earned consistent prize pool revenue from our team's esports performance

Signed Evander Kane as a brand ambassador for the Company

as a brand ambassador for the Company Signed a title sponsorship with Neosurf for logo placement on team jerseys

Became a marketing partner of Porsche, gaining international visibility and engagement

Successfully engaged and grown K1CK's audience on social media

Instagram Followers – 220% quarterly growth



Twitter Followers – 39% quarterly growth



Facebook Followers – 44% quarterly growth



Website – Registered 29.7k users

We are continuously engaging in business development within North America, the EU, and looking for new growth opportunities. In this, we have focused on technology, media rights, and our gaming franchise as the key pillars to our growth. Our appetite for accelerated organic growth has enabled us to refine our strategies and prepare for potential M&A opportunities that can further accelerate our business.

We have realistic plans to advance ESE Entertainment to the next phase of growth. Before I outline what that is, I would like to summarize where we stand today.

We have aligned current key talent and recruited new talent to focus on our top initiatives.

We have become more efficient, reduced head office spends, and improved accountability and visibility across all of our teams in spite of COVID-19 and being a multi-country organization.

We have established strategic corporate goals for expansion and have increased our focus on impactful priorities.

We continue to analyze our business model and unit economics to see how we can increase revenues and lower our cost of customer and business acquisition.

We have an aggressive expansion plan for the upcoming twelve months. Our core focus is revenue generation, and our team intends to take advantage of the significant growth opportunities that are available to us. For the remainder of the year and looking into 2021, ESE's expansion plans include:

Being cash flow positive by the fourth quarter of calendar 2021

Achieving 100%+ revenue growth for calendar year 2021 and improving operating margins by 15%

Signing new world-class brand ambassadors

Partnering with a global fintech company that will allow us to rapidly expand revenue in our ecommerce business

Expanding our gaming franchise and signing new sponsors for our gaming franchise

Completing strategic mergers and acquisitions to fuel rapid growth

Growing and monetizing our social media channels

Expanding distribution of our media rights through partnerships in the United States and Asia

and Maximizing our number of daily users in various verticals

Hiring sales leaders and execution teams in our current and potential markets

Filling key executive roles in marketing, operations, and business development

Forming strategic partnerships with well-known gaming influencers in Europe and Asia

ESE Entertainment is successfully operating out of Canada and Europe and is hiring additional personnel for key roles in our expansion efforts. We have had a successful 2020 thus far and I am optimistic about exceeding our growth plans for 2021. I would like to extend my appreciation and dedication to ESE's employees and the board of directors for their dedication to accelerating the Company's strong growth.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, the leadership team, the wider organization, and myself, thank you for your continued support as we continue to elevate ESE through the year ahead.

Regards,

Konrad Wasiela

CEO

ESE Entertainment Inc.

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a European based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. ESE consists of multiple assets and world-class operators in the gaming and esports industries. Capabilities include but are not limited to: physical infrastructure, broadcasting, global distribution for gaming and esports-related content, advertising, sponsorship support, and a growing esports team franchise. ESE is focused on bridging Europe, Asia, and North America.

Website: www.ese.gg

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, comments with respect to: the Company's financial performance going forward; the Company's various plans to advance to the next phase of growth; the Company's expansion plans; live activations; building out the Company's professional player and influence roster; and strategies, expectations, planned operations and future actions of the Company. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained herein, except as required in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

