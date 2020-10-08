ESE Entertainment Announces NHL Superstar Evander Kane as Brand Ambassador

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (the "Company" or "ESE"), is excited to announce that it has signed Evander Kane ("Kane"), professional hockey player for the San Jose Sharks of the National Hockey League ("NHL"), as a global ambassador for the Company's Esports brands.

As a brand ambassador and shareholder of ESE Entertainment Inc., Kane will help support ESE's growth and success while partnering with ESE's various Esports brands. Kane will attend ESE live activations throughout the year, and challenge other NHL players to team play with the Company's Esports teams or partners. Kane's participation is anticipated to be live streamed publicly. Kane will also contribute to building out the Company's professional player and influencer roster.

"We are excited to announce this strategic relationship and welcome Evander Kane into the ESE family" said Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE. "As a globally recognized athlete and an avid gamer who was featured in NHL video games, Evander is a perfect fit for us. With a growing roster of gaming influencers and esports professional athletes, we are very happy to add a star athlete to our roster."

"ESE is a fast-growing company with esports brands in Europe and across the world. As a brand ambassador of ESE, I look forward to helping expand the business through my network and experience," said Evander Kane. "In addition, I'm excited to create content and increase my exposure to the streaming and gaming sectors, both of which are growing rapidly."

Evander Kane was selected fourth overall in the first round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft by the Atlanta Thrashers. Internationally, Kane has won gold medals with Team Canada at the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament and World Junior Championships. Evander's favorite video game is FIFA.

ESE Entertainment's diverse platform of gaming assets allows the Company to create reach. With a key focus in Europe, ESE powers a significant platform which is lucrative to advertisers.

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a European based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. ESE consists of multiple assets and world-class operators in the gaming and esports industries. Capabilities include but are not limited to: physical infrastructure, broadcasting, global distribution for gaming and esports-related content, advertising, sponsorship support, and a growing esport team franchise. ESE is focused on bridging Europe, Asia, and North America.

Website: www.ese.gg

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, comments with respect to: live activations; building out the Company's professional player and influence roster; and strategies, expectations, planned operations and future actions of the Company. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained herein, except as required in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE ESE Entertainment Inc.

For further information: ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC: Company Contact, Konrad Wasiela, CEO, [email protected], Tel: +1 778 238 4988

Related Links

https://ese.gg/

