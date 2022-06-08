Edward Parisian is 48 years old, measures 170 cm (5'7") in height, and weighs 93 kg (206 lbs). He has a fair complexion, hazel eyes, and brown hair. He has tattoos on his chest, right and left upper arms, right and left forearm, and left elbow. He is currently serving a sentence of 2 years and 4 months for break, enter, and commit; unlawfully in dwelling house; and fraud under $5000.

He has also served sentences for robbery, possession of schedule II substance, and break and enter with intent.

CSC will investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident and is working with police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all the available information to help arrest the inmate.

