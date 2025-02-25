Leroy Desmond Daniels is 30 years old, measures 170 cm (5′ 7″) in height and weighs 80 kg (177 lb). The inmate has a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He has a "LOYATIY" tattoo above his left eye, a rose on his left forearm, "306" tattoo on his left hand and the letters for "Love" on each finger of his left hand.

The inmate is currently serving a 4-year, 7-month and 23-day sentence for robbery (2 counts), disguise with intent, uttering threats to cause death/harm, and flight from a peace officer.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Leroy Desmond Daniels is asked to contact the police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 514-2203