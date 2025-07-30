News provided byCorrectional Services of Canada Prairie Region
Jul 30, 2025, 13:41 ET
INNISFAIL, AB, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - On July 29, 2025, Erick Reid, an inmate from Bowden Institution, died while in our custody.
At the time of death, the inmate was 34 years old and had been serving an 11 year, 6 month 30 day sentence, which commenced on November 6, 2018.
The inmate's next of kin have been notified.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
Associated links
CSC Website
Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate
Deaths in custody
Bowden Institution
Follow us on social media
- Correctional Service of Canada (Facebook)
- @CSC_SCC_en (X)
- @CSCsccEN (Youtube)
- Correctional Service Canada (LinkedIn)
SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region
Jeff Campbell, Regional Communications Manager, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 222-2258
Share this article