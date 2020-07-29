Escape from Willow Cree Healing Lodge

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Rosthern detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Royce Badger is 43 years old, measures 165 cm (5'5") in height and weighs 64kg (141 lbs). He has a fair complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He is currently serving a sentence of two years for Possession of Property Obtained by Crime – under $5000 x2, Dangerous Operation Conveyance, Flight from Peace Officer, Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Forgery, and Possess/Use/Traffic Stolen/Forged/Falsified Credit Card.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Royce Badger is asked to contact police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

