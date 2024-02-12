DUCK LAKE, SK, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - On February 11, 2024, during the 5:00 p.m. count, staff members at Willow Cree Healing Lodge, a minimum-security federal institution, discovered that Ricky Black and Nigel Ferster were not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Rosthern Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and a warrant for the inmates' arrest has been issued.

Nigel Ferster (CNW Group/Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region)

Ricky Black was apprehended by Rosthern RCMP on February 11, 2024 in Duck Lake, Saskatchewan.

CSC will continue to work with police to locate Nigel Ferster as quickly as possible.

Nigel Ferster is 28 years old, measures 165 cm (5'5") in height and weighs 122 kgs (270 lbs) The inmate has a fair complexion, hazel eyes and black hair.

Nigel Ferster is serving a sentence of 2 years and 14 days for break and enter with intent, flight from peace officer and dangerous operation of a conveyance and possession of break in instruments.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Nigel Ferster is asked to contact the police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

Follow the Correctional Service of Canada on Twitter ( @CSC_SCC_en ) and Facebook ( www.facebook.com/CorrectionalServices ).

For more information, please visit the website www.csc-scc.gc.ca .

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Jeff Campbell, Regional Communications Manager, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 222-2258