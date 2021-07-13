Eugene Desjarlais is 43 years old, measures 178 cm (5'10") in height and weighs 83 kg (183 lbs). He has a fair complexion, brown eyes and brown hair. He has tattoos on his left upper arm, neck, abdomen, back and left hand. He is currently serving a sentence of 2 years, 5 months, 2 days for Breaking and Entering with Intent to Commit X 2.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Eugene Desjarlais is asked to contact police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Jeff Campbell, Regional Communications Manager, Correctional Service Canada, [email protected], 306-222-2258