Escape from Stony Mountain Institution - Minimum security unit

Aban Galin is 45 years old, measures 183 cm (6'0") in height and weighs 120 kg (265 lbs). He has a fair complexion, blue eyes and he is bald. He has a tattoo of a gremlin on the back of his head and a tattoo of a dragon behind his left ear. He is currently serving a sentence of 3 years, 3 months, 29 days for Possession Schedule I Substance, Possess Weapon Contrary to Prohibition Order, Possess Prohibited/Restricted Firearm with Ammunition, Possess Firearm Knowing Unauthorized, and Careless Use/Storage of Firearm.

He has also served sentences for Fraud, Break and Enter, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and other related offences.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Aban Galin is asked to contact police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

For further information: Bill Melnyk, A/Deputy Warden, Stony Mountain Institution, 204-230-8067