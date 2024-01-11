Escape from Stony Mountain Institution Minimum Security Unit

STONY MOUNTAIN, MB, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - On January 10, 2024, at 9:45 p.m. Stony Mountain Institution was notified that inmate Terry Dutko escaped during an escorted temporary absence in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Winnipeg Police Service and a warrant for the inmate's arrest has been issued.

Terry Dutko (CNW Group/Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region)

Terry Dutko is 24 years old, measures 180 cm (5 '11") in height and weighs 109 kg (241 lbs). The inmate has a fair complexion, blue eyes and brown hair and has tattoos on his right hand and right arm.

The inmate is currently serving a sentence of 11 years, 11 months, 28 days for Robbery – All Others – Robbery – All Others; Break Enter and Commit – Not Dwelling House (X2) – Theft Under $5000 (x4); Break Enter Theft Under $5000; Break Enter with Intent – Not Dwelling House; Motor Vehicle Theft (x2); Fraud Under $5000 (x2); Flight from Peace Officer (x2); Aggravated Assault; Dangerous Operation Conveyance; and Operation While Prohibited.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Terry Dutko is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

