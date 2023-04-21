EDMONTON, AB, April 21, 2023 /CNW/ - On April 21, 2023, during a formal count, staff members at Stan Daniels Healing Centre, a minimum-security Section 81 healing lodge, discovered that Rowdy Benjamin was not accounted for.

The Stan Daniels Healing Centre immediately contacted the Edmonton Police Service and a warrant for the inmate's arrest has been issued.

Rowdy Benjamin (CNW Group/Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region)

Rowdy Benjamin is 26 years old, measures 193 cm (6' 4") in height and weighs 91 kg (200 lbs). The inmate has a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. Benjamin was last seen wearing a grey zip up hoodie with the word "Canada' written in white lettering, black sweat pants with black shoes.

Benjamin is currently serving a sentence of 2 years and 1 month for Aggravated Assault.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Rowdy Benjamin is asked to contact the police.

Native Counselling Services of Alberta and CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and are working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Laurie Burnouf, Regional Communications Manager, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 716-5709