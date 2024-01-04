Escape from Stan Daniels Healing Centre - Section 81

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - On January 4, 2024, inmate William Mackinaw, an inmate from Stan Daniels Healing Centre, a minimum-security Section 81 facility, failed to report to his destination, while on an authorized temporary absence. He is considered unlawfully at large.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Edmonton Police Service and a warrant for the inmate's arrest has been issued.

William Mackinaw - Escape from Stan Daniels Healing Centre (CNW Group/Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region)

William Mackinaw is 45 years old, measures 178 cm (5'10"") in height and weighs 89 kg (197 lbs). The inmate has a medium complexion, brown eyes and brown hair. He has multiple tattoos. On his upper torso in the back there are angel hands holding a cross and a rose, Psalm 23 and a stone tablet. He has a full right arm tattoo with skulls with bars and a wizard holding a crystal ball on the front. Inside the right arm is a tattoo of a smiling face with a nose ring and the right arm of a wizard giving the finger. On the back of the right arm is a tattoo of an alien as well as wolves on the upper right arm. On the upper left arm there are tattoos of hidden skulls, an eagle and the word "Renea". On the left chest, a tattoo of hands in prayer with a rosary.

The inmate is currently serving a sentence of 23 years for Breaking and entering to commit an offence, assault with a weapon, using a firearm in commission of an offence, and possession for the purpose of trafficking, amongst others.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of William Mackinaw is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

