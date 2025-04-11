EDMONTON, AB, April 11, 2025 /CNW/ - On April 11, 2025 inmate Jason Draude failed to report to his work location while on an approved work release from Grierson Institution in Edmonton, Alberta.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Edmonton Police Service, and a warrant for the inmate's arrest has been issued.

Jason DRAUDE (CNW Group/Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region)

At 12:56 p.m., inmate Jason Draude was back in custody. CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

