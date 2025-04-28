Death of an inmate from the Regional Psychiatric Centre

SASKATOON, SK, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ - On April 27, 2025, Rob Wapuchakoos, an inmate from the Regional Psychiatric Centre, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, the inmate was 69 years old and had been serving an indeterminate sentence, which commenced on January 25, 1983.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 514-2203