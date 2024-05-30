EDMONTON, AB, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - On May 30, 2024, at approximately 12:30 p.m. inmate Kalum Auger escaped from Stan Daniels Healing Centre, a Section 81 facility operated by Native Counselling Services of Alberta (NCSA).

NCSA immediately contacted the Edmonton Police Service and a warrant for the inmate's arrest has been issued.

Kalum Auger (CNW Group/Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region)

Kalum Auger is 31 years old, measures 170 cm (5′7″) in height and weighs 55 kg (122 lbs). The inmate has a fair complexion, blue eyes and brown hair and has tattoos on his chest, forearms, and calves.

The inmate is currently serving a sentence of 6 years, 9 months and 16 days for Manslaughter – Use of Firearm. The inmate has also served sentences for Break and Enter with Intent, Pointing a Firearm and Failure to Comply with Undertaking.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Kalum Auger is asked to contact the police.

NCSA and CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and are working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

NCSA and CSC have given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Jeff Campbell, Regional Communications Manager - Prairies, Regional Headquarters, (306) 222-2258