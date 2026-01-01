Escape from Stan Daniels Healing Centre - Section 81

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 1, 2026 /CNW/ - On January 1, 2026, at a 1:47 a.m. count, staff members at Stan Daniels Healing Centre, a minimum-security Section 81 facility, discovered that Shelby Crane was not accounted for.

Native Counselling Services of Alberta immediately contacted the Edmonton Police Service and a warrant for the inmate's arrest has been issued.

Shelby Crane (CNW Group/Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region)

Shelby Crane is 33 years old, measures 188 cm (6′2″) in height and weighs 109 kg (241 lb). The inmate has a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He has tattoos on the body parts below:

Right forearm: Crook and Castle logo, Madusa

Right hand: "Marlene"

Right upper arm: "Marilyn," "Mya"

Left upper arm: Flower-themed sleeve, a lotus, and "Makale"

Left hand: "S"

Left wrist: cross

The inmate is currently serving a sentence of 10 years, six months, and nine days for manslaughter – use firearm, possession of weapon for dangerous purposes, and obstruct public/peace officer.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Shelby Crane is asked to contact the police.

Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) and Native Counselling Services of Alberta will investigate the circumstances of this incident and are working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

Native Counselling Services of Alberta has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters, Prairies, (306) 514-2203