EDMONTON, AB, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada
On March 9, 2026, Allan Legere, an inmate from Edmonton Institution, died while in our custody.
At the time of death, the inmate was 78 years old and had been serving a life sentence, which commenced on January 22, 1987.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
