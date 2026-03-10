DUCK LAKE, SK, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada

At 1:19 p.m., on March 9, 2026, inmate Albert Mckay was apprehended by the Portage la Prairie Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from Willow Cree Healing Lodge, a minimum security federal institution, since March 1, 2025.

The Correctional Service of Canada and Willow Cree Healing Lodge are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of its correctional institutions, staff, and the public remains the highest priority of the Correctional Service of Canada.

