STONY MOUNTAIN, MB, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ - On March 11, 2026, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) held a Change of Command Ceremony at Stony Mountain Institution in the Prairie Region. This occasion marked the change in command from the outgoing Warden Janalee Bell-Boychuk to the incoming Warden Christopher Ritchie.

The ceremony reinforces the responsibility of leadership in the role of Warden. It represents the symbolic passing of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one correctional leader to another.

This ceremony is an important tradition for CSC. It reaffirms the incoming leader's pledge to support CSC's mission and contribute to the safety and security of the public, employees, and offenders.

CSC is proud of the dedicated staff members at Stony Mountain Institution who work tirelessly every day to make a difference in the lives of offenders. Their professionalism and commitment contribute to public safety for Canadians.

Quick Facts

Stony Mountain Institution was established in 1877 and is located in Stony Mountain, in the Rural Municipality of Rockwood in Manitoba.

This is a clustered facility with maximum, medium and minimum-security units that can accommodate up to 797 offenders.

CSC employs approximately 526 employees at Stony Mountain Institution.

Stony Mountain provides resources and programs to offenders, including educational, employment, skills training and Indigenous focused Elder led programs.

Quotes

"Both Janalee and Chris have contributed to the long history of dedication to the safety and service to all Canadians made by managers and staff of this institution.

I am so proud to have the opportunity to work with them as colleagues on the Prairie Region senior management team.

You have distinguished yourselves as leaders and earned the respect of the staff and the offenders under your care. Thank you for your service," said Correctional Service of Canada Prairie Regional Commissioner Jason Hope.

