Escape from Stan Daniels Healing Centre - minimum-security Section 81 facility

EDMONTON, AB, July 12, 2024 /CNW/ - On July 12, 2024, during the 12:00 p.m. count, staff members at Stan Daniels Healing Centre, a Section 81 facility operated by Native Counselling Services of Alberta (NCSA), discovered that Evin Sayer was not accounted for.

NCSA immediately contacted the Edmonton Police Service and a warrant for the inmate's arrest has been issued.

Evin SAYER (CNW Group/Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region)

Evin Sayer is 29 years old, measures 180 cm (5' 11") in height and weighs 112 kg (248 lbs). The inmate has a medium complexion, brown eyes and brown hair and has tattoos on his hands, fingers, arms, chest, wrist, neck and upper back.

The inmate is currently serving a sentence of 7 years, 11 months and 1 day for Discharging Restricted Firearm Recklessness (x2), Possession of Restricted Firearm With Ammunition, Failure to Comply with Conditions (x3), Obstruction of Peace Officer (x2), Possession of Property Obtained by Crime – Under $5000, Mischief in Relation to Property – Over $5000, Unauthorized Possession of Firearm in Motor Vehicle, Possession of Weapon Contrary to Prohibition Order (x2), Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime – Over $5000, and Assault Causing Bodily Harm.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Evin Sayer is asked to contact the police.

NCSA and Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will investigate the circumstances of this incident and are working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

NCSA and CSC have given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

Follow the Correctional Service of Canada on Twitter (@CSC_SCC_en) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/CorrectionalServices).

For more information, please visit the website Correctional Service Canada - Canada.ca.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Mia Schewaga, A/Media Relations Officer - Prairies, Regional Headquarters, (306) 203-2019