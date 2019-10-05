Escape from Saskatchewan Penitentiary - Minimum security unit

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Prince Albert Police Service and the RCMP and a warrant for their arrest has been issued.

Noah Lemaigre-Elliott is 19 years old, measures 185 cm (6'1") in height and weighs 71 kg (157 lbs). He has a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He is currently serving a sentence of 2 years, 9 months, and 21 days for Assault with a Weapon, Fail to Comply with Conditions of Undertaking/Recognizance, Possess a Weapon for Dangerous Purposes, and Possession of a Prohibited/Restricted Firearm with Ammunition.

Jesse Favel is 20 years old, measures 180 cm (5"11") in height and weighs 88 kg (194 lbs). He has a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He is currently serving a sentence of 2 years, 8 months, and 29 days for Robbery.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Noah Lemaigre-Elliott or Jesse Favel is asked to contact police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offenders as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmates.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Darcy Begrand, Manager, Assessment and Intervention, Saskatchewan Penitentiary, (306) 765-8520