Escape from Grande Cache Institution

GRANDE CACHE, AB, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ - On June 14, 2024, at 3:27 p.m. inmate Kevin Sider escaped from Grande Cache Institution, a medium-security federal institution, while on work assignment within the institutional property.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Grande Cache Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and a warrant for the inmate's arrest has been issued.

Kevin Sider (CNW Group/Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region)

Kevin Sider is 44 years old, measures 180 cm (5′11″) in height and weighs 105 kg (232 lbs). The inmate has a fair complexion, blue eyes and brown hair and has a tattoo on the left leg.

The inmate is currently serving a sentence of 9 years, 6 months, 18 days for Break and Enter and Commit (x11), Laundering Proceeds of Crime, Break and Enter with Intent (x6), Failure to Attend Court, Failure to Comply with Order and Intent to Cause Explosion (x4).

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Kevin Sider is asked to contact the police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Mia Schewaga, A/Media Relations Officer - Prairies, Regional Headquarters, (306) -203-2019